Denson, Buccaneers announce full #BORN2SA1L #NSD21 Signing Class

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston Southern head football coach Autry Denson announced the full 2021 #BORN2SA1L #NSD21 signing class on Wednesday afternoon as the Buccaneers added 12 players to the class.
The 12 players join Neyland Walker, Edward Owusu, Nick Perry, Jake Johnson, Jaiden Miller, and Landon Sauers who signed with the Buccaneers in the December early signing period. CSU’s class consists of six players from Georgia, five from Florida, three from South Carolina, three from North Carolina, and one from Virginia. The Bucs also welcome local product Jaylin Hayward (Summerville, S.C.) to the signing class as the local product will join the program for the fall 2021 season.
The Bucs also added talent across the field with nine athletes joining the offensive side of the ball and nine on the defensive side. CSU added four wide receivers, three offensive linemen, a tight end, and a quarterback, while the Bucs defense added two members to a talented defensive line, while also welcoming three linebackers and four defensive backs.
“Today was a great continuation of our early signing day back in December,” Denson said. “We got a lot better and these young men epitomize what we look for in student-athletes. We look for the most competitive young men in all three phases of what it means to be a student-athlete: they have shown the ability to excel academically, have good character and are leaders, and they can play football and will make us better on the field. We got better in all three phases today and it’s been a good day for the Bucs.”
The challenges of putting together a recruiting class throughout the COVID-19 period limited in-person interaction between the Buccaneers’ coaching staff and the prospective student-athletes. However, Denson looked at it as an opportunity to dive deeper into the relationships you build on the recruiting trail.
“I look at every obstacle as a chance to turn it into an opportunity,” Denson said. “Going through COVID, this presented us with an opportunity to go deep and get to know the kids for who they are beyond their playmaking ability. It was about taking the opportunity to get into their lives and families, getting to know their ticks and what gets them going, and how they fit in our ministry.”
The Buccaneers will open their spring practice slate on Friday, February 12, as CSU continues its preparations for the upcoming 2021 spring Big South Conference season. The Bucs open the schedule on March 13 at Kennesaw State, before returning to Buccaneer Field for CSU’s home opener against Robert Morris on March 20.
Boogsie Silvera
Defensive Back * 5-11 * 185
Pembroke Pines, Fla. * American Heritage School Plantation
· Two-time Second Team All-Broward County selection
· Two-time 5A State Champion
· 3-Star recruit according to 247sports.com
· Posted 67 tackles, two interceptions, one pick-six, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, a blocked punt and a blocked field goal in his senior season
· Posted 95 tackles, one interception, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and three sacks in his junior season
· Coached by Patrick Surtain at American Heritage School Plantation
· Son of Roxan Nugent and Cess Silvera
· Has not decided on a major
· Brother, Nesta Jade Silvera, lines up at defensive tackle for the University of Miami
· Brother, Justice Silvera, lined up at center for the Concordia University Chicago
Nicholas Bartalo
Linebacker * 6-1 * 220
Tampa, Fla. * Gaither High School
· Two-time All-Western Conference selection
· First Team All-County All Star selection
· Posted 156 total tackles, 15 sacks, and 22 tackles for a loss
· He added one receiving touchdown, one interception, and 15 total pancake blocks
· Member of the 2019 & 2020 District Championship team
· Member of the 2019 6A State Semifinalist team
· 12-time recipient of the high honor roll
· Two-time Principal’s honor roll recipient
· Coached by Kirk Karsen at Gaither High School
· Son of Steve and Christy Bartalo
· Plans on majoring in business at Charleston Southern
· Both parents played collegiately with Steve (Colorado State football) and Christy (South Florida)
· Brother, Tony Bartalo, played football for Bethune-Cookman and Iowa Western
Seth Anderson
Wide Receiver * 6-0 * 175
Suwanee, Ga. * North Gwinnett High School
· Recorded 32 catches, 433 yards, and five touchdowns
· Posted 15 punt returns for 306 yards and eight kick returns for 134 yards
· Added eight carries for 35 yards and a touchdown
· Earned sixth-place at the state championships in wrestling
· Part of the 4x100m region championship team
· Three-time honor roll recipient
· Coached by Bill Stewart at North Gwinnett High School
· Son of Willie and Chantal Anderson
· Plans on majoring in business at Charleston Southern
· Collegiate success runs in the family with a brother (Utah, football), sister (North Carolina, Track), father (UCLA, football), and uncle (Quincy, football) all playing collegiately
Jomel Robinson
Linebacker * 6-1 * 205
Lithonia, Ga. * Martin Luther King Jr. High School
· 2020-21 Defensive Player of the Year
· 2019-20 First team All-Region, All-County, and 6A All-State selection
· 2020-21 First team All-Metro selection and led the county in total tackles
· 2018-19 All-Region honorable mention selection
· Member of the A/B honor roll
· Coached by Deante Lamar at Martin Luther King Jr. High School
· Son of Joan and Melvin Robinson
· Plans on majoring in computer science at Charleston Southern
Deymon Fleming Jr.
Quarterback * 6-2 * 195
Stone Mountain, Ga. * Greater Atlanta Christian School
· Region 5AAA Offensive Player of the Year
· AAA All-State Honorable Mention selection
· All-Gwinnett County Honorable Mention selection
· Posted 1,829 passing yards with 23 touchdowns
· Added 464 rushing yards and seven touchdowns
· Also competed in track and field at Greater Atlanta Christian School
· Serves as the Student Body President
· Inducted into the National Honors Society, the National Beta Club, and the National Spanish Honor Society
· Mu Alpha Theta Inductee
· On the President’s List and received the Presidential Service Award
· Coached by Tim Hardy at Greater Atlantic Christian School
· Son of Alesia and Deymon Fleming
· Plans on majoring in political science at Charleston Southern
· Family members Troy Fleming (Tennessee football, 2004) and Norman Fleming (Harvard football, 2015) also competed in football collegiately
Timothy Ruff II
Wide Receiver * 5-10 * 175
Shelby, N.C. * Crest High School
· Playing senior season in the spring due to COVID issues in North Carolina
· All-State First Team selection in his junior season
· Posted 1900 all-purpose yards and 26 touchdowns in his junior season
· Coached by Nick Eddins at Crest High School
· Son of Celeste and Tim Ruff
· Plans on majoring in kinesiology at Charleston Southern
Kamron Smith
Defensive Back * 6-0 * 175
Bonaire, Ga. * Veterans High School
· Two-time All-State Region 1-5A selection as a defensive back
· All-State defensive back by Recruit Georgia and the AJC newspaper
· Two-time Team Captain
· Posted 70 solo tackles among his 107 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 22 pass breakups, and two interceptions
· Added three fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery for a touchdown, and blocked two kicks
· Three-year letterman and earned Defensive Player of the Year recognition as a freshman
· Coached by Milan Turner at Veterans High School
· Son of Derek and Tonya Smith
· Has not declared a major
· Relative, Kaiman Smith, lined up at Huntingdon College from 2017-18.
Jaylin Hayward
Wide Receiver *5-11* 173
Summerville, SC. * First Baptist High School
· Earned All-State and All-Lowcountry recognition at wide receiver
· Competed with the Lowcountry Outlaws Club 7on7 team
· Member of the A/B honor roll Freshman and Junior year
· Competed in Track & Field Freshman and Sophomore year
· Coached by Johnny Waters at First Baptist High School
· Son of Sterling Hayward and Lori Sports
· Father was a Collegiate athlete at Appalachian State 2000-2004
· Plans to major in business with an emphasis in entrepreneurship
Jeb Secrist
Offensive Line * 6-6 * 275
Salem, Va. * Glenvar High School
· First Team All-Region and All-District tight end
· Second Team All-Timesland selection
· Posted 480 yards and eight touchdowns in five games
· Also competed on the Glenvar baseball and men’s basketball teams
· Earned First Team All-District honors as an outfielder in his sophomore season, hitting .410 while leading the team in RBI
· Earned Second-Team All-District honors as a power forward on the men’s basketball team, averaging 13 points per game and eight rebounds per game
· Coached by Kevin Clifford at Glenvar High School
· Son of Donna Martin and Allen Secrist
· Plans on majoring in criminal justice at Charleston Southern
· Father, Allen, played basketball at Ferrum College (1998)
Jared Moorer
Defensive Back * 5-9 * 160
Deerfield Beach, Fla. * Deerfield Beach High School
Laron Davis
Defensive Line * 6-3 * 270
Daytona Beach, Fla. * Mainland High School
Vinson Davis III
Wide Receiver * 5-8 * 160
Plantation, Fla. * American Heritage High School