Deputies: Man arrested for Goose Creek sexual assault

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a Goose Creek woman in August.
Jail records show Vantrez Diego Grant, 41, has been arrested Monday for first degree criminal sexual conduct and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
Deputies say they Grant has been arrested for an incident that happened on Aug. 30. They say that was when they were first dispatched to Goose Creek in reference to a potential kidnapping.
While en route, an incident reports state deputies were informed by a complainant that a victim was being held on Goose Creek Boulevard but could get away and wait for authorities at a gas station.
When deputies met with the victim at the gas station, they say she told them that she had been with Grant to discuss her husband’s incarceration and potential release.
When the victim and Grant couldn’t come to an agreement about the help Grant would provide, deputies say he refused to let the victim leave and forced himself upon her.
Deputies say prior to transporting the victim to the Medical University of South Carolina, she attempted to pull up Grant’s facebook profile but was unsuccessful.
Grant is being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center on $250,000 bond, jail records show.
