Deputies investigating after man shot on St. Helena Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot on St. Helena Island Wednesday afternoon.
The investigation began on Ball Park Road where deputies responded to a report of a shooting.
A man, who was wounded in the shooting, was driven by a personal vehicle to Beaufort Memorial Hospital where he is currently being treated, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say the scene is secure and there is no public safety threat.
“Residents and motorists in the Ball Park Road area of St. Helena can expect an increase in law enforcement presence for the next few hours as investigators interview witnesses and process the scene for evidence,” BCSO officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.