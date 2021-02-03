Colleton County deputies find woman’s stolen camper

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office say they have found a woman’s camper which had been stolen from her in Round O.
Investigators announced finding Melissa Gilliard’s camper Wednesday night.
Earlier in the day, as deputies were searching for the camper, we spoke to Gilliard.
“Someone drove off with my home,” Gilliard said. “The day before I was supposed to move in someone took it. I don’t know where I am going to live or what I am going to do.”
Gilliard is the primary care giver of two children with autism and a veteran needing hip surgery. Her responsibilities at home have made getting and maintain a job difficult. They are all currently living with her ex-husband. It is an amicable relationship but an unsustainable situation.
“I don’t have any more options. That was it. I am out of money and I have nowhere else to go,” Gilliard said. “We can’t stay here. We were supposed to be out of here on the first. I don’t know what we are going to do.”
The property where Gilliard is staying is rented and the landlord said there were too many people living in the home and gave Gilliard until the end of January to find a new place. That is where the camper came into play.
“It was just somewhere to go for now while I figure out what I am going to do with the rest of my life,” Gilliard said. “I don’t really have many skills expect being a mom. . . I really just don’t have any other options.”
The sheriff’s office said they have a person of interest in the case, and that the camper has since been found.
