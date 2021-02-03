Emergency crews put out house fire in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews have extinguished a house fire in West Ashley Wednesday afternoon. It happened at a home on Main Street.
When firefighters arrived they saw smoke coming from a one story home.
“Firefighters worked to quickly search the home and bring the fire under control,” officials with the Charleston Fire Department said.
Fire Marshals have responded to the scene to determine the origin, cause, and circumstances of the incident. No one was at the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
The Red Cross has been called to help the family.
Charleston, Saint Andrews, and James Island Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston PD responded to the scene.
