Live 5 Scambusters: Stimulus payment scams deemed ‘common’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As lawmakers debate another round of stimulus payments, the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs is warning people about scams.
“They know you’re probably desperate for some help,” Communications Director Bailey Parker said. “So they’re going to take advantage of the situation.”
Parker said stimulus payment scams are common. People most at risk of falling victim are those that receive their payment in the form of a debit card or check by mail.
The scammer will oftentimes claim to be able to get the victim’s payment faster, if the victim provides their personal information or their banking information.
“These are extremely dangerous because you can lose out on all the money that you do have,” Parker said. “You’re not going to get your money any faster and they could just go and steal your identity and open up credit card numbers in your name and ruin your credit.”
The IRS will only contact you by mail; not social media, phone or text. To locate your recent stimulus payment, visit https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment
