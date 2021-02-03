More COVID-19 vaccines headed to Publix pharmacies in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More COVID-19 vaccine doses are headed to select Public pharmacies in South Carolina for eligible individuals.
The supermarket chain announced on Wednesday that more doses of the Moderna vaccine will be coming to 24 Publix pharmacies in the state.
Locations include Beaufort, Charleston and Dorchester. You can view a full list of pharmacies offering appointments for the vaccine here.
Vaccinations will be provided for those eligible by appointment only starting on Saturday, Feb. 6 while supplies last.
“In accordance with the state’s guidelines, vaccinations can be administered to health care workers, individuals ages 70 and older, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, caregivers for medically fragile children with a medical provider’s signed attestation to confirm a caregiver meets the criteria and South Carolina state/local government employees and contractors who are critical to the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations and testing,” company officials said.
Publix officials released the following information on vaccinations and locations participating.
Appointments
Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. The system will open Thursday, Feb. 4, at 6 a.m. Eastern time for appointment times starting Saturday, Feb. 6. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.
Locations
Publix Pharmacy will administer the vaccine in the following counties, while supplies last: Aiken, Anderson, Beaufort, Charleston, Dorchester, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Jasper, Lancaster, Lexington, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg and York. View a full list of South Carolina pharmacies offering appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. Customers can also use the online reservation system to learn if appointments are available at a nearby Publix.
Costs and insurance
Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals, by appointment only, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.
Publix pharmacies have also administered the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals in select Florida and Georgia locations. The company continues to communicate with the states in its operating area to provide COVID-19 vaccinations as part of their distribution efforts.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.