Moultrie scores 16 to lift NC Central over SC State 64-63

Moultrie scores 16 to lift NC Central over SC State 64-63
(Source: Bilodeau, Kevin)
By Associated Press | February 3, 2021 at 1:04 AM EST - Updated February 3 at 1:17 AM

DURHAM, N.C. -- C.J. Keyser scored 15 points and his three-point play with 50 seconds left helped send North Carolina Central to a 64-63 win over South Carolina State on Tuesday night.

VIDEO: SC State falls to NC Central 64-63

Jamir Moultrie had 16 points off the bench to lead the Eagles (4-3, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Mike Melvin added six rebounds.

Jemal Davis had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (0-15, 0-5). Floyd Rideau Jr. scored 11 points, Latavian Lawrence collared eight rebounds and Themus Fulks distributed 11 assists and grabbed six rebounds.