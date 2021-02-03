N. Charleston warming shelter to reopen in preparation for cold night

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter says the extremely low temperatures forecasted have prompted them to reopen for the night.
Officials with the warming shelter say guests must register between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday if they hope to stay the night. Additionally they say all guests must leave by 7 a.m. Thursday.
The shelter is located at 1444 Remount Road in North Charleston and officials say they provide a hot shower, warm clothes, toiletries, safe overnight lodging, and an optional devotion.
For a free connecting ride to the warming shelter, officials say to board a CARTA bus following Route 13 and request the Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter.
Policy states pets are not permitted and due to social distancing requirements, the shelter will have a 40 person capacity. Officials say the operate on a first-come, first-served basis, so they recommend guests arrive early.
Finally they say all guests will be screened for COVID-19 prior to entry by medical professionals. Unfortunately, officials say they are unable to accommodate symptomatic guests.
All shelter guests will be required to wear a mask at all times unless eating, showering, or sleeping, but officials say masks will be provided.
