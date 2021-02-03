National Signing Day 2021 - Lowcountry signees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
Ashley Ridge
Hampton Smith, Football - Newberry
Khalil Whitaker, Football - Eastern New Mexico University
Bishop England
Mark Richter, Cross Country/Track - Carroll College
Brandon Head, Lacrosse - Berry College
Kimber Keene, Cross Country/Track - Wofford
Molly Kerr, Soccer - Erskine College
Cane Bay
Katie Mullen, Swimming - Converse College
Kavion White-Crawford, Football - Brevard College
Malachi Jones, Football - Shaw University
Colleton County
Ian Shark, Football - South Carolina State
Whitley Weathers, Softball - Francis Marion
Goose Creek
Symeon Kennedy, Football - Limestone
Quinn Tolbert, Football - West Virginia State
Jamarious McClellan - Bluefield State
Hanahan
Kai Buffalo, Football - Newberry College
Hanna Johnson, Cross Country/Track - Erskine College
Alex Herriott, Football - Presbyterian
Andrew Stewart, Football - Erskine College
Oceanside Collegiate
Ethan Baly, Tennis - North Carolina A&T
Lamar Prioleau, Football/Track - North Carolina A&T
Chandler Griffin, Fishing - Erskine College
Joseph McCormack, Baseball - Florence Darlington Tech
Palmetto Christian Academy
Ethan Lowther, Football - Brevard College
Philip Simmons
Will Ramey, Football - The Citadel
Stall
Janae Whaley, Basketball - Coker
Stratford
Damarius Anderson, Football - Newberry College
Summerville
Daren Hind, Track/Cross Country - Winthrop
Mattie Monnet, Soccer - Spartanburg Methodist
