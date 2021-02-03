National Signing Day 2021 - Lowcountry signees

Philip Simmons WR Will Ramey signs with The Citadel on Wednesday during National Signing Day (Source: Live 5 News)
By Kevin Bilodeau | February 3, 2021 at 10:02 AM EST - Updated February 3 at 7:06 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Ashley Ridge

Hampton Smith, Football - Newberry

Khalil Whitaker, Football - Eastern New Mexico University

Bishop England

Mark Richter, Cross Country/Track - Carroll College

Brandon Head, Lacrosse - Berry College

Kimber Keene, Cross Country/Track - Wofford

Molly Kerr, Soccer - Erskine College

Cane Bay

Katie Mullen, Swimming - Converse College

Kavion White-Crawford, Football - Brevard College

Malachi Jones, Football - Shaw University

Colleton County

Ian Shark, Football - South Carolina State

Whitley Weathers, Softball - Francis Marion

Goose Creek

Symeon Kennedy, Football - Limestone

Quinn Tolbert, Football - West Virginia State

Jamarious McClellan - Bluefield State

Hanahan

Kai Buffalo, Football - Newberry College

Hanna Johnson, Cross Country/Track - Erskine College

Alex Herriott, Football - Presbyterian

Andrew Stewart, Football - Erskine College

Oceanside Collegiate

Ethan Baly, Tennis - North Carolina A&T

Lamar Prioleau, Football/Track - North Carolina A&T

Chandler Griffin, Fishing - Erskine College

Joseph McCormack, Baseball - Florence Darlington Tech

Palmetto Christian Academy

Ethan Lowther, Football - Brevard College

Philip Simmons

Will Ramey, Football - The Citadel

Stall

Janae Whaley, Basketball - Coker

Stratford

Damarius Anderson, Football - Newberry College

Summerville

Daren Hind, Track/Cross Country - Winthrop

Mattie Monnet, Soccer - Spartanburg Methodist

