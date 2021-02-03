Non-profit sees rise in people with disabilities wanting to live independently

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A non-profit for people with disabilities says more people are trying to move out of assisted living centers and live independently.
AccessAbility says they are a non-profit working to break down barriers for people with disabilities in and around the Lowcountry. They say they perform a variety of services, like building wheelchair ramps or helping someone with a disability transition into a job.
AccessAbility Executive Director Julia Martinelli says the coronavirus has led to assisted living facility resources running thinner than ever.
Martinelli says AccessAbility is the only center specializing in independent living in the Lowcountry, and within the last year they have helped well over 1,000 people.
The pandemic has driven more people with disabilities to be community-based, which Martinelli says is another way of saying they live outside of a facility. She says this has prompted a significant rise in requests for things like ramps, wheelchairs, hospital beds, and more.
“Right now, our focus is really ramping up our initiatives to look at how do we help our community be better by breaking down those barriers,” Martinelli said.
AccessAbility says they are able to give people access to this equipment through financial donations, as well as through a refurbishing program. In the refurbishing program, Martinelli says they take in used durable medical equipment, refurbish it, and give back to the community.
Martinelli says the best way to help right now is either through financial donations or donating durable medical equipment.
AccessAbility say people can donate through their website donation page. Those seeking help from AccessAbility can make those requests through their regular webpage.
