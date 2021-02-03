Overnight road work expected on Clements Ferry Road

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers can expect some congestion out on Clements Ferry Road next week.
Banks Construction Company says there will be nighttime flagging operations from Monday, February 8 through Thursday, February 11. Crews will be clearing out trees from Jack Primus Road to Highway 41 from about 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
This is part of the Clements Ferry Road Phase II widening project which is designed to improve traffic and safety for people who live and drive in Berkeley County.
“We are ready to see this project get off the ground. It has been a competitive and thorough process to get to this point and I look forward to seeing great work from our capable project team”, Berkeley County Councilman Josh Whitley said.
Roadway and bridge construction is expected to start in mid-2021 and end in November 2024.
This project is primarily funded by the 2014 Berkeley County One-Cent Sales Tax Program with additional federal funds. It is expected to cost $64 million, including right-of-way acquisition, permitting, construction and more.
