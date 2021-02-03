Questions, confusion surround SC’s new method to determine COVID-19 prevalence rate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s new method for tracking the spread of COVID-19 has raised some questions about the pervasiveness of the coronavirus in the state.
The switch to the “tests over tests” method dramatically decreased the percent positive for daily COVID-19 cases last month, cutting the initial prevalence rate in half on some days.
The percent positive is meant to help state health leaders understand how COVID-19 is spreading and if enough testing is happening. However, state health officials said they did not switch to this new method until the federal government required it.
DHEC Physician Dr. Michael Kacka said the focus of the state agency’s COVID reporting had also changed since the start of the pandemic when health officials were working to identify new people who were testing positive.
“This has become harder to do when more of the population has been tested,” Kacka said. “This shift becomes a more effective way to monitor active cases.”
However, there are still a lot of questions and confusion about how this new method works and differs from what state health officials used before. Many are also asking how the lower rates will impact COVID restrictions across the state.
“This is a common thing that’s done in public health,” Kacka said. “As we review the situation, the data coming in, we will make change, and exactly how calculations are done. Case definitions for defining cases change all the time based on new evidence, so this is something that typically occurs even in normal times. "
DHEC officials stressed a smaller percent positive does not mean the level of spread in the community has decreased. The change will allow South Carolina’s percent positive calculations to be more easily compared to those of other states and federal agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which have been using this new method since the start of the pandemic.
“Percent positive is now calculated by dividing all positive COVID-19 tests by the total number of COVID-19 tests (positive and negative), and then multiplying the result by 100 to get a percent,” according to a DHEC press release. “Previously, DHEC had been calculating percent positive using the people-over-tests method. That required dividing the number of people with positive results by the number of people who had taken tests overall, which included positive and negative results.”
State health officials have said percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is high, or if the number of total tests is low.
“A higher percent positive suggests higher spread and that there are likely more people with COVID-19 in the community who have not been tested,” a press release stated.
