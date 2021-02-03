S.C. reports 1,762 new COVID-19 cases, 64 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,762 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 64 new confirmed deaths.
In addition, state health officials reported 156 new probable cases and 15 new probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 402,361 confirmed cases, 48,433 probable cases, 6,663 confirmed deaths and 731 probable deaths.
Wednesday’s report tallied the results of 15,289 individual test results, of which 16.1% were positive.
