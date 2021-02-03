SC State Football Adds 12 New Additions During Signing Day

ORANGEBURG, SC –South Carolina State, Wednesday (Feb.3rd), announced the signing of twelve (12) football prospects to national letters of intent (NLI), head coach Buddy Pough announced.
This year’s class hails from the Palmetto State once again, with ten (10) from South Carolina and one from New Jersey and Georgia.
“Just like every year around this time we try to look for the best of the best within our own state (South Carolina) to try and sign fresh and new talent,” said Pough. “I think we did a great job of addressing some of our needs on the defensive side as well as the offensive line.”
Four defensive linemen, three offensive linemen, two linebackers, a kicker and wider receiver are the newest additions to this year’s 2021 class.
“The two offensive lineman in Ian Shark (Colleton County HS) and Elijah Young (Gray Collegiate Academy) I feel can really help us early on,” stated Pough. “This class is very talented and I believe we covered all our needs with the players we are bringing in, along with our returners from last year.”
Pough returns a veteran and explosive offense this spring led by 2019 MEAC Rookie of the Year Corey Fields at quarterback, along with talented wide receivers Shaquan Davis and Will Vereen. On the defensive side the secondary will be ranked among the nation’s best led by Preseason Boxtorow All-American and All-MEAC performer defensive back Decobie Durant.
Pough noted, “I am proud and excited for former Bulldog standouts Antonio Hamilton and Alex Brown (Injured Reserve), who will get a chance to play on a big stage like the Super Bowl this Sunday for the Chiefs. Anytime you are trying to recruit a kid to come to SC State, you can be sure they know if they come here and work hard they have a chance to play in the National Football League (NFL) one day.”
The Bulldogs slated to play four games this spring beginning with Norfolk State at home on Feb. 20th, followed by a road trip to Greensboro on Feb.27th to take on rival N.C. A&T State. A two-week layoff gives SC State a time to rest before returning to action on the road at Norfolk State on March. 20th, before hosting N.C. A&T State at home on March 27th to close out MEAC Southern Division play.
The MEAC Championship game is scheduled for April 14th, with the winner getting an automatic bid to the FCS Division I-AA Playoffs.
“Our goal is to remain healthy and safe and be able to play these four games we have scheduled for the spring,” said Pough. “This COVID-19 pandemic has really changed things for the entire country and we have to do and handle things differently when it comes to the safety of our student-athletes.”
South Carolina State’s Buddy Pough (133-74) is entering his 19th year at the helm, he became the All-Time Winningest Coach in School history in 2019. Pough earned MEAC Coach of the Year and Boxtorow Co-National Coach of the Year honors after leading the Bulldogs to a share of the 2019 MEAC Championship.For more information on South Carolina State Athletics log onto www.scsuathletics.comor call the Office of Athletic Media Relations at (803)536-7060.
2020-21 Bulldog Football Signees
Karrlen Waymyers DL Hunter Kinard Tyler HS Neeses, SC
Tyler Williams DL Hamilton West HS Trenton, New Jersey
Aquavious Hunter DB Jefferson County HS Louisville, GA
Octaveon Minter DL Chester HS Chester, SC
Ian Shark OL Colleton County HS Walterboro, SC
Elijah Young OL Gray Collegiate Academy Columbia, SC
Gavyn Zimmerman K Crestwood, SC Sumter, SC
Adonis Davis LB Blackville-Hilda HS Blackville, SC
Malachi Williams OL Darlington HS Darlington, SC
Chris Autsin LB Orangeburg Wilkinson Orangeburg, SC\
Jordan Smith WR Ridgeview HS Columbia, SC
Naejuan Barber DE Ridgeview HS Columbia, SC