Working Wednesdays: Vibra Hospital is hiring nurses and others

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5′s Working Wednesdays is making you aware of opportunities in the medical field. Vibra Hospital of Charleston has openings for nurses and others.
This weekly segment focuses on employment opportunities. You will learn about companies around the Lowcountry and the current and future positions they have available.
Currently, Vibra Hospital of Charleston, located in Mount Pleasant is looking to hire registered nurses, dialysis registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, and registered nurses leadership. Full time and part time shifts are available and there is a $10,000 bonus for full time registered nurses.
