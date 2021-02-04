Body of missing Moncks Corner man found in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Sumter County Coroner’s Office confirmed a body found Sunday is that of a Moncks Corner man reported missing early last month.
Michael McKelvey, 36, had been last seen on Cherryvale Drive in Sumter County on Jan. 2, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
His body was found in a pond in the Cherryvale area of Sumter County, across from Shaw Air Force Base, Chief Deputy Coroner Bryan Rogers said.
An autopsy showed no signs of foul play and his death appears to have been an apparent accidental drowning, Rogers said.
The results of a toxicology report remain pending.
McKelvey did not have a vehicle at the time of his disappearance, deputies said.
