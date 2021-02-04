CCSD middle, high school parents to receive COVID-19 notifications

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Parents and guardians with students in Charleston County School District middle and high schools will receive an email notification from their child’s school if an individual in one of their classrooms has tested positive for COVID-19.
CCSD officials made the announcement Thursday night saying that the notifications will begin on Monday, Feb. 8.
“This added notification does not change the protocol for close contacts, who will continue to get individual calls,” district officials said.
Classroom notifications at the elementary school level began last month.
“In order to avoid confusion, the classroom notification will go out after all of the close contacts have been notified,” CCSD officials said.
