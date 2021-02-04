Colleton County schools return to four-day in-person learning

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District has added safety protocols as it returns to in-person learning for four days per week.
This will be the first time students are in the classroom four days a week since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
About 2,300 students return to the classroom Thursday, which is twice as many as attended in person last semester. Another 2,815 will be learning virtually from home, district spokesman Sean Gruber said.
Gruber said the district voted to return to in-person learning based on a recent phone survey showing that about half of parents who participated preferred to send their kids back to school in-person.
The district purchased 35 temperature readers to put outside of each school. Each device cost the district $525. In addition to the new temperature check devices, more than 6,000 desk dividers have also been installed in classrooms.
Gruber says cleaning crews will use Wednesday every week to deep clean the schools while all students learn virtually. The deep cleaning will be in addition to daily cleaning.
“With all of these measures that we’ve had in place since September, I mean, we know they’ve worked,” he said. “We have not seen any major COVID-19 outbreaks at any of our schools. We have confidence that we can open up safely.”
Gruber says the school board does not currently have plans to discuss bringing students back to school for five days of in-person learning.
But they are hopeful that based on the systems they have in place now, students will be able to continue in person learning.
