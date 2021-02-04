Deputies identify suspect sought for stealing woman’s camper

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have identified a man they are searching for who is accused of stealing a woman’s camper in Colleton County.
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for John Hoffman wanted for two counts of grand larceny.
Investigators say Hoffman stole a 2001 28-foot Fleetwood Camper and other items from a home in Round O. If you have any information you are asked to call call the sheriff’s office at (843) 549-2211.
Deputies recovered the stolen camper on Wednesday night.
Earlier on Wednesday, when deputies were still looking for the camper, we spoke to the victim.
