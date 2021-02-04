Police reopen I-26 ramp, Meeting St. after early-morning deadly crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have reopened the area of I-26 at Meeting Street approximately three-and-a-half hours after a single-vehicle crash.
Police spokesman Charles Francis said Charleston County dispatchers received the first call about the deadly crash at 4:07 a.m. Police cleared the I-26 exit ramp onto Meeting Street and the area of Meeting Street and Line Streets, both of which had been blocked off, shortly after 7:30 a.m.
Police earlier said the area was expected to be closed for “several hours.”
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the person killed in the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
