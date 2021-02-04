Florida police search for car stolen while carrying COVID-19 vaccine

Florida police search for car stolen while carrying COVID-19 vaccine
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos Community Care extracts the last bit of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine out of a vial so as not to waste it at a vaccination site at the Corsi Houses in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York. (Source: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By Associated Press | February 4, 2021 at 12:56 PM EST - Updated February 4 at 2:00 PM

PLANT CITY, Fla. (AP) — Florida police are investigating the theft of a car that was carrying $10,000 worth of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Plant City Police Department said Thursday that it is searching for a man suspected of having stolen the vehicle with 30 vials inside.

The police report says the car had been left unlocked with the engine running by a driver who worked for a contractor that provides logistical support.

Contractor CDR Maguire says the driver had gotten out of the car to find a security guard to allow him to enter the site.

The company says it has no reason to believe the thief knew the vials were in the car.

What to expect after getting a COVID-19 vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.