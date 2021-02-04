Grant to help fund access to Mt. Pleasant hiking trail

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism is working to make it easier for people to access a Mount Pleasant walking and hiking trail.
The agency awarded the town a $100,000 grant for a new parking lot and trail access site to go in a vacant wooded area of Rifle Range Road near Hamlin Road.
It is the first time the town of Mount Pleasant received a “Trails Grant.” The state will fund 80 percent of the project and the town will fund the remaining 20 percent.
The site will be part of the future Rifle Range Park. While the trail head area is expected to be finished in March, the rest of the park will take a few years to complete, according to the town’s recreation department.
Mount Pleasant Deputy Director of Recreation Jimmy Millar says the town plans to start maintaining existing walking trails in the area so that more people can use them for biking, walking and hiking.
Millar says the town is discussing the addition of signs and maps at the new site when it is complete to show the trails people will be able to access from that site.
The Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee is also discussing a future bird sanctuary in the area. Before it can be finalized, the town would have to get it approved by the state in order to deem it a sanctuary. This would make it a government protected area for the public to see birds and learn about wildlife in the area.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.