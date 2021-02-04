Lowcountry group working to find homes for homeless women

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The pandemic has put a strain on the ability of shelters to take in people experiencing homelessness.
Nonprofit resources are stretched thin and public enterprises continue to fall short of meeting the need in the Tri-county area. After more than a year of work, a North Charleston pastor is forging ahead in an effort to beat the problems of poverty.
Pastor Alfrieda Deas-Potts and the Walking Women Welfare program have now opened three homes in the last three months to help women struggling with homelessness. Potts says the ministry started with the same program for men called Bounce Back in 2019 but it has been an uphill battle to find suitable property.
“All of the properties that we tried to get into had so many stipulations, HOAs and ‘no we don’t want these kinds of people in our houses,’” Potts said. “Once we started the cycle of getting the doors opened, we got so inspired because it started to move so quickly.”
In November, they opened their first home.
It is a three bedroom a space in a nice area housing six clients. They call that home the Faith Abides. Favor House and now Faith and Favor House quickly followed allowing the program to expand to 20 clients. Potts said they tried to start even bigger.
“When we started, we wanted the government to open up a hotel. They didn’t do it,” Potts said. “If you won’t do it, we will.”
These homes are not shelters.
Potts describes them as structured transitional housing. Clients are vetting before they are afforded space and they are expected to follow strict rules. Those rules range from simple cleaning chores to attendance at mental health counseling sessions and sobriety. They are also expected to get a job and then pay what they can in rent.
“They have goals that they sign up for and we check them off as they are completed. Each day each lady is focused on getting their goal for the day,” Potts said. Those goals can include things like getting a job or applying for a driver’s license.
Christy Giles is the house mother at Faith and Favor. It is one of homes dedicated to women fleeing dangerous situations. She says the rules are designed to help everyone grow.
“All of us here have to trust the process for whatever recovery we happen to be in,” Giles said. “There’s therapeutic value in one human helping another.”
The rules and structure are a small price to pay for living in suitable conditions. Tatetia Cross is one of the clients at Faith Abides. She ended up without a home after losing her job, sometimes spending the night in her car.
“I didn’t have money. I didn’t have gas to even run my car when it was cold,” Cross said. “I never expected to be in that situation. Sometimes bad things happen and you don’t understand but you just have to overcome.”
Joy Graves lives in the same house. Before moving in she was living in an unsafe environment. She says the program has been a life saver.
“I am learning to regain my strength, to believe in myself, love myself, look out for number one and to stop worrying about people who don’t mean me well,” Graves said. “I am much stronger in this process. It’s making me stronger every day.”
Lynette Woods is the house mother in Faith Abides. She says she is still in recovery. To her, the home represents a lot more than just transitional housing.
“It represents freedom from whatever you were living in in the past. It’s a place that is safe for you where you don’t have to worry about where you are going lay your head at night,” Woods said. “It’s a place of good, a place of nurturing and a place to get back on your own feet.”
The work is by no means done. Potts and the other program leaders are working to open new homes. Another administrator, Faith Roberts, says they have their sights set even higher.
“The ultimate goal, however, is to get a huge shelter for women and children,” Roberts said. “There are plenty of properties in South Carolina to house them.”
The organization is always accepting donations. They can be reached at (843) 814-1417 or through their website.
