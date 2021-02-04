Lawmakers consider bill to allow open carry in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As activists work to honor survivors of gun violence this week, state lawmakers are considering a bill that would give some people the ability to openly carry guns in South Carolina.
The Palmetto State is one of only five states in the country without legislation that allows some form of open carry.
However, House Bill 2094 has many law enforcement leaders and other groups worried about its consequences.
The bill is currently backed by at least 67 state representatives and was discussed Thursday morning among members of the state’s General Laws Subcommittee.
“This is not creating the wild west. This is simply a commonsense measure bringing South Carolina in line with other states, including all of your neighbors,” National Rifle Association Representative D.J. Spiker said to the subcommittee’s members. “While it’s a small step, it’s a critical step and a step that’s long overdue in bringing South Carolina in line with a vast majority of the country.”
The “Open Carry with Training Act” applies to those who have a concealed carry permit, and it allows open carry wherever a gun holder can carry a concealed weapon in the state.
But many people, even some gun owners, worry this legislation will increase gun violence and put a heavy burden on business owners and law enforcement to enforce the measure.
“Open carry with or without training is a mistake for South Carolina,” Arm in Arm Representative Meghan Trezies said.
The organization advocates on behalf of South Carolinians who support responsible gun ownership.
“The training aspect of this bill is an illusion. It’s a security blanket meant to make us feel better about an inherently dangerous policy. Once we make this mistake, there’s no dialing this policy back and no making it better,” Trezies said.
There are currently four other bills related to carrying guns with and without a permit also being considered by house and senate members.
