North Carolina man accused of sexually assaulting Goose Creek girl

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a North Carolina man accused of sexually assaulting a Goose Creek girl.
The Goose Creek Police Department charged 71-year-old Donald Leroy Keller of Morgantown with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
GCPD officers took Keller into custody on Jan. 29 at the Burke County Jail in North Carolina.
The investigation began on July of 2020 when police officers spoke to the father of the 13-year-old victim who said he learned about the assaults after he told his daughter that they were going to visit a relative, identified as Keller, at a home in North Carolina.
At that time, the report states that the victim told her father that she did not want to go, and confessed that Keller had sexually assaulted. The father then went to authorities with the Goose Creek Police Department to report the incident.
According to a police report, the victim said the suspect had sexually assaulted her multiple times at his home in North Carolina with one incident happening at a home in Goose Creek.
The victim said the assaults happened when she was between the ages of 6 and 12 years old.
