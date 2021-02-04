Prince George woman charged with attempting to drown 7-month-old son

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A woman from Prince George County has been charged with attempted murder after police say she tried to drown her 7-month-old son in a river last month.
According to police, Leslei Kuykendall, 38, of Prince George County was charged with Attempted Murder after the January incident.
On Jan. 11, authorities got a tip a woman was in the freezing cold water with a little child.
First responders had to resuscitate the child before they could transport him to the hospital.
The child has since been released from VCU Hospital.
A bond hearing has been set for Feb. 8.
