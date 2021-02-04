SC reports 1,649 new COVID-19 cases, 75 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,762 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 75 new confirmed deaths Thursday.
The report also included 185 probable new cases and 19 probable deaths attributable to COVID-19.
That brings the totals to 403,928 confirmed cases, 49,950 probable cases, 6,730 confirmed deaths and 757 probable deaths.
Wednesday’s report tallied the results of 23,653 individual test results, of which 10.1% were positive.
