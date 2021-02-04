Silver Alert issued for 91-year-old Gaston County man

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 91-year-old man is missing in Gaston County and there is some concern for his safety.
Donald Edwin Joy, who officials say is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen on Kelly Road in Mount Holly.
Joy is described as being around 5′10″ and 185 pounds with short white hair and brown eyes.
He drives a 1997 White Mazda pickup truck with North Carolina license plate number XVB1132.
Officials initially said the man’s last name was Jay, but later corrected it to Joy.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320.
