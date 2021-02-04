South Carolina teachers pushing for COVID-19 vaccine priority

“I think my concern as a teacher is that there are so few teachers and so few substitutes available that as teachers become ill because they have not yet been vaccinated, we’ll be working backwards, and we’ll be moving from face-to-face instruction back to virtual settings or unideal situations because we just don’t have the means or the faculty to be able to meet the needs of our in-person learners,” DD2 teacher Trever Etminan said.