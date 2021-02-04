Tony Elliott gets raise to $2 million per season, extension through 2025

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott received a raise and an extension on Thursday when the Clemson Board of Trustees approved changes to his contract.
Elliott will see his yearly salary go up to $2 million which will give Clemson two of the three highest paid assistant coaches in the country. The deal also signs the James Island alum through the 2025 season.
Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables is the highest paid assistant in the country at $2.4 million.
Elliott had been a candidate for several college head coaching positions and some assistant jobs in the NFL during the offseason including the head coaching job at Tennessee.
Clemson also named Elliott the Assistant Head Coach with the move and Elliott will be in charge of tight ends instead of running backs.
Former Tigers RB CJ Spiller, who was voted into the College Football Hall of Fame last month, will now serve as the Clemson running backs coach.
The school also announced special teams coordinator Danny Pearman is moving to an off-field role and Mickey Conn will be in charge of special teams.
