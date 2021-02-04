Trump, facing expulsion, resigns from Screen Actors Guild

In this combination photo, the SAG-AFTRA logo appears on screen at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles and President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington. The Screen Actors Guild said Tuesday, Jan 19, 2021, that the SAG-AFTRA board voted overwhelmingly that there is probable cause that Trump violated its guidelines for membership. If found guilty by a disciplinary committee, Trump faces expulsion. (Source: AP Photo/AP)