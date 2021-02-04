2021 Volvo Car Open to be played without fans

“After much deliberation, our team has made the difficult but necessary decision to host the 2021 Volvo Car Open without fans,” Bob Moran, the Tournament director said in a statement. “We delayed this decision as long as we possibly could in hopes that the end result may be different. But, in order to successfully execute a fan experience that complies with all guidelines and requirements given by local government and health officials, we would need to begin building our event facilities this week. Unfortunately, with the ongoing high positivity numbers and the potential of unknown restrictions on travel to the U.S., we have concluded that the creation of a made-for-TV tournament is the best possible outcome for the 2021 Volvo Car Open.”