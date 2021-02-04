2021 Volvo Car Open to be played without fans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Volvo Car Open will be played in 2021 on Daniel Island but the tournament announced on Thursday that fans will not be allowed to attend the event.
“After much deliberation, our team has made the difficult but necessary decision to host the 2021 Volvo Car Open without fans,” Bob Moran, the Tournament director said in a statement. “We delayed this decision as long as we possibly could in hopes that the end result may be different. But, in order to successfully execute a fan experience that complies with all guidelines and requirements given by local government and health officials, we would need to begin building our event facilities this week. Unfortunately, with the ongoing high positivity numbers and the potential of unknown restrictions on travel to the U.S., we have concluded that the creation of a made-for-TV tournament is the best possible outcome for the 2021 Volvo Car Open.”
The tournament said they reached this decision after closely monitoring the rise in COVID-19 cases and consulting with local government and health officials. Ticket holders will receive communication from the Volvo Car Open’s ticketing department on processing ticket refunds.
The 2020 Volvo Car Open was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Although we are disappointed by our recent event updates, we are already looking ahead to the future”, Moran said. “We are making great progress with the Volvo Car Stadium renovations and are excited to unveil this reimagined space at the celebration of our 50th tennis event in 2022. Our upgraded venue will continue to provide unforgettable entertainment experiences with new state-of-the-art features and elevated patron services.”
