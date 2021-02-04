Rain and clouds on the way!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move into the area on Friday bringing a wet end to the work week. Ahead of the front, temperatures will not be a cold tonight as last night with lows in the 40s. Friday will be a mostly cloudy day with scattered showers possible both in the morning and afternoon. The rain may stick around for the weekend as the front stalls out near the coastline. A wave of low pressure will develop near our area Saturday increasing the rain into Saturday night. As the low pulls away Sunday, drier weather will start to move back in. Highs will be in the 50s this weekend.