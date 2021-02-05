Cougars Picked to Finish Second in CAA South Division, Three Nab Preseason Honors

The UNCW Seahawks are picked to finish first in the CAA’s South Division this season with 35 points and seven first-place votes. Charleston is tabbed to claim second with 30 points and two first-place votes followed by Elon (18), James Madison (17) and William & Mary (10). Northeastern sits atop the North Division Preseason Poll with 29 points and eight first-place votes followed by Delaware in second with 19 points and one first-place vote. Hofstra and Towson occupy the final two spots in the North Division with totals of 16 and 12 points, respectively.