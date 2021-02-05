Deputies investigating after body found in parked taxi cab in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating after a body was discovered in a parked taxi cab in West Ashley Friday afternoon.
According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the cab was parked on Jackwood Court.
Capt. Roger Antonio with the sheriff’s office said the deceased is the driver, and authorities are investigating the incident as a suspicious death.
“It is certainly suspicious,” Antonio said. “We have a number of detectives canvassing the area.”
Deputies responded to the location around 1:30 p.m.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office and the Charleston Police Department are also on scene.
The sheriff’s office said anyone with information is asked to call (843) 202-1700.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.