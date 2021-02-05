Deputies investigating suspicious death in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death they are calling suspicious.
Deputies responded Friday morning to the area of Cypress Campground Road, Deputy Carli Drayton said.
The initial call came in around 10 a.m., she said.
The coroner’s office has not released the identity of the victim.
Deputies say the investigation remains active and have not yet released further details.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
