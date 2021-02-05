Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old boy

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 12-yearold they say left his home Thursday night.
Kaleb Sylar Harriott was last seen at his Burton home at approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
He was last seen Friday morning in a wooded area near Joe Frazier Road.
He is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has blue eyes and blond hair and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black camo pants. Deputies say he may be carrying a backpack and traveling on a Razor scooter.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.
