Drugs and guns found at nightclub allegedly violating governor’s orders

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities arrested five people and seized drugs and several guns at a nightclub in Georgetown County that was also found to be violating Gov. Henry McMaster’s orders.
Authorities arrested Antwan Jamale White, Kadeem Denzal Williams, Edward Tyrone Pipkin III, Tyree Deshawn Gasque and John Demarcus Johnson.
Their arrest stems from an investigation that began on Wednesday when SLED agents and deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded to “Julie’s” on 1444 St. Delight Road in the Sampit area.
“SLED agents addressed violations concerning the alcohol license and the failure to comply with Governor’s Orders,” GCSO officials said in a report.
Deputies arrested the five suspects and seized cocaine, crack, marijuana, four semi-automatic handguns and a sawed-off shotgun with an obliterated serial number.
“One of the arrested subjects was wanted by South Carolina Probation and Parole, while another was wanted for Burglary 2nd by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office,” the sheriff’s office said.
“The clubs that operate in this manner are a nuisance to the communities in which they are located and any illegal activity associated with them will not be tolerated,” Sheriff Carter Weaver said.
The suspects were arrested on the following charges.
- White - Possession of Crack 3rd, wanted for Burglary 2nd.
- Williams - Possession of a Sawed-off Shotgun, Unlawful Possession of a Pistol, Unlawful Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
- Pipkin III - Possession w/ Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession w/ Intent to Distribute Marijuana near Park, Possession w/ Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession w/ Intent to Distribute Cocaine near Park.
- Gasque - Unlawful Carrying of Pistol, (two counts).
- Johnson - Possession of Marijuana.
