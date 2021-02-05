Firefighters battle early-morning dumpster fire at recycling center

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are working to determine what sparked a dumpster fire early Friday in Awendaw.
The fire was reported at around 6:30 a.m. Friday at the Charleston County Trash and Recycling Center in the 6300 block of Maxville Road, according to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District.
As of 6:48 a.m., firefighters said the bulk of the fire had been put out.
Firefighters earlier battled an overnight vehicle fire in McClellanville.
No injuries were reported in that fire.
