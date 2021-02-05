Midnight deadline looms for spring sports registration in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville’s Parks and Recreation Department will close registration for spring sports Friday night.
The Summerville Parks and Recreation Department saw a record number of participants in their summer sports program. And with registration for the Spring season ending at midnight Saturday morning, officials say they are on track to have an even bigger turnout for this upcoming season.
This spring there will be new sports and additional age groups. In total they will have about 15 different sports to choose from including softball, kickball, and wiffle ball.
Summerville Parks and Recreation Department Assistant Director Tim Orvin says they are able to keep the program going, while also staying safe, because of the safety protocols in place.
They have made major adjustments to baseball and softball dugouts. Orvin says they have extended them to increase spacing.
He also says they have moved benches around and bought more equipment to avoid having to share.
Coaches and spectators are required to wear masks. And for participants, masks are recommended.
Each coach will also keep attendance for every game in case a player does test positive for COVID-19, so that they can notify everyone he or she may have come in contact with.
Orvin says the program is not a money maker for the town, but they are making it happen solely for the community.
“We want to provide recreation now more than ever,” Orvin said. “Everybody’s at home or limited in what they can do so our role has even increased. So anything we can offer to make it better.”
Registration is open through Friday at this link.
You don’t have to be a Summerville resident to sign up, officials say.
