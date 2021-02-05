Gov. McMaster, first lady donate plasma to help others beat COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster and his wife, Peggy, donated convalescent plasma Friday in Columbia that will be used to treat others battling COVID-19.
The McMasters tested positive for COVID-19 in December.
“As the U.S. continues to see new cases of coronavirus each day, the need for convalescent plasma to help patients battling the virus is also increasing,” the governor said in a tweet on Twitter.
He encouraged others who have recovered from the disease to sign up to donate as well.
“I have had the opportunity to learn a lot about convalescent plasma over the past few months and the important role it plays in helping patients currently battling COVID-19,” Henry McMaster said. “As a community, we must always look for ways to help each other. I am happy to be able to donate with the American Red Cross and I strongly encourage others who are eligible to consider doing so.”
American Red Cross spokesman Benjamin Williamson said there is a national shortage of this potentially lifesaving blood product.
“Convalescent plasma has COVID-19 antibodies that can attack the virus and is being used to treat those currently ill with COVID-19,” Williamson said.
In Columbia, the Red Cross has been able to collect more than 990 units of convalescent plasma. Across the state, more than 2,600 units have been collected.
“As our communities continue to deal with COVID-19, the Governor and I wanted to do our part to help those patients with COVID-19. We are asking everyone who can, to consider donating with the American Red Cross,” Peggy McMaster said. “As a proud board member of the Red Cross of South Carolina, we know the work being done is critically important.”
McMaster received word on Dec. 21 that he tested positive for the virus. His test came as part of routine testing following his wife’s positive test days earlier.
While Peggy McMaster was asymptomatic, the governor experienced “mild symptoms with a cough and slight fatigue,” his spokesman, Brian Symmes said.
McMaster, on the advice of his personal physician, underwent Monoclonal Antibody treatment on Dec. 22.
Both have recovered and have been symptom free for at least 14 days, Williamson said.
“We are so grateful to our donors who have generously rolled-up their sleeves to help patients throughout this pandemic,” American Red Cross of South Carolina Regional CEO Rod Tolbert said. “We are asking our communities to remain committed and consider donating convalescent plasma if you are eligible.”
Tolbert said a convalescent plasma donation could help as many as four patients in need.
