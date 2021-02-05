Mace denounces House’s action to kick lawmaker off committees over past statements

The embrace of QAnon, conspiracy theories, or any other extreme, racist, bigoted or violent views will always get a forceful condemnation from me. In fact, I’ve been one of the most vocal critics of this type of rhetoric from day one. I will continue to reject ideas that have no place in the Republican Party or the U.S. Congress. As I’ve stated previously, I condemn in the strongest words possible the abhorrent statements and conspiracies expressed by my colleague before she was elected to office.