Mace denounces House’s action to kick lawmaker off committees over past statements

WASHINGTON (WCSC/AP) - South Carolina First District Rep. Nancy Mace criticized fellow House members for removing a Republican lawmaker from two committees.
The Democratic-led House voted to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from both the Education and Labor, and Budget, committees. Democrats were especially aghast about her assignment to the education panel, considering the past doubt she cast on school shootings in Florida and Connecticut.
Mace posted a statement on her Twitter account, calling Greene’s removal from the committees “unprecedented:”
The embrace of QAnon, conspiracy theories, or any other extreme, racist, bigoted or violent views will always get a forceful condemnation from me. In fact, I’ve been one of the most vocal critics of this type of rhetoric from day one. I will continue to reject ideas that have no place in the Republican Party or the U.S. Congress. As I’ve stated previously, I condemn in the strongest words possible the abhorrent statements and conspiracies expressed by my colleague before she was elected to office.
One party stripping a member of another party of his or her committee assignments for comments made before taking office has never been done before.
I’d consider a motion of this nature the same day Speaker Pelosi takes the same action against her own members. Members like: Rep. Maxine Waters, who just last summer called on a crowd of angry supporters to physically harass her political enemies; Rep. Ilhan Omar, who spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories that America’s support for Israel is the result of bribes; or Rep. Eric Stalwell, who carried on a relationship with a Chinese spy while handling classified documents.
They didn’t say and do these things as private citizens. They did these things while serving on key committees in Congress, committees they should no longer have the privilege of serving on.
Like most Americans, I am tired of the division. I’m tired of talking about the loudest voices in the room. I’m tired of the ‘Say one thing, do another’ politics rampant in D.C. It’s past-time to prioritize the needs of everyday hard-working Americans. It’s time to get to work.
Addressing her colleagues, Greene tried to dissociate herself from her “words of the past.” Contradicting past social media posts, she said she believes the 9-11 attacks and mass school shootings were real and no longer believes QAnon conspiracy theories, which include lies about Democratic-run pedophile rings.
But she didn’t explicitly apologize for supportive online remarks she’s made on other subjects, as when she mulled about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi being assassinated or the possibility of Jewish-controlled space rays causing wildfires. And she portrayed herself as the victim of unscrupulous “big media companies.”
News organizations “can take teeny, tiny pieces of words that I’ve said, that you have said, any of us, and can portray us as someone that we’re not,” she said. She added that “we’re in a real big problem” if the House punished her but tolerated “members that condone riots that have hurt American people” — a clear reference to last summer’s social justice protests that in some instances became violent.
Republicans trod carefully but found rallying points.
Though Trump left the White House two weeks ago, his devoted followers are numerous among the party’s voters, and he and Greene are allies. Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, of California, hopes GOP victories in the 2022 elections will make him speaker. Republicans could undermine that scenario by alienating Trump’s and Greene’s passionate supporters, and McCarthy took no action to punish her.
McCarthy said Greene’s past opinions “do not represent the views of my party.” But without naming the offenders, he said Pelosi hadn’t stripped committee memberships from Democrats who became embroiled in controversy. Among those he implicated was Omar, who made anti-Israel insults for which she later apologized.
“If that’s the new standard,” he said of Democrats’ move against Greene, “we have a long list.”
