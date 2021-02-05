Man, three juveniles facing 4 counts of attempted murder in drive-by shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a 25-year-old man and three juveniles in connection to a drive-by shooting that injured another juvenile.
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wayne Jamal Pinckney. Pinckney and the three juvenile suspects were charged with four counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Pinckney was also charged with failure to stop for blue lights.
The suspects arrest stems from an investigation on Jan. 23 when deputies responded to a home that was struck by gunfire from a vehicle that fled the scene.
The incident report states a juvenile victim was transported to the hospital; several other juveniles were also listed as victims but the report indicates only one of them sustained injuries.
While several deputies responded to the scene, other law enforcement units located the suspect’s vehicle as it was leaving the area, according to the sherif’s office.
Deputies are continuing the investigation.
