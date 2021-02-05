Montario Hardesty Named Running Backs Coach at South Carolina

“First off, Coach Hardesty is a fantastic person,” said Coach Beamer. “He was a great player in college and played in the NFL. So many coaches I talked to referred to him as a ‘future star’ in the coaching profession. He’s an excellent recruiter with connections in North Carolina and up and down the East Coast. He had multiple position coaches himself as a player, so he will relate in a great way with our running backs,” continued Coach Beamer. “I love his journey as a coach - the places he’s been and the roles he’s had.”