SC reports 2,745 new COVID-19 cases, 54 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,745 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 54 new confirmed deaths Friday.
The report also included 221 probable new cases and 13 probable deaths attributable to COVID-19.
That brings the totals to 408,787 confirmed cases, 51,187 probable cases, 6,770 confirmed deaths and 783 probable deaths.
Friday’s report tallied the results of 64,042 individual test results, of which 11.2% were positive. DHEC officials say today’s cumulative numbers also reflect 26,834 negative and positive test results conducted on Feb. 2 from Luxor Scientific in Greenville that were reported to state health officials.
State health officials released the following statement Friday evening.
On February 2, Luxor Scientific in Greenville, SC, reported approximately 26,834 negative and positive test results to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). Those test results cover a time frame of December 22, 2020, through January 16, 2021. They are reflected in today’s cumulative numbers and are assigned to the day each result was reported by the lab to the health care provider. Approximately 23,329 of the results are negative and 3,505 are positive.
