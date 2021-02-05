SC reports 2,745 new COVID-19 cases, 54 deaths

On February 2, Luxor Scientific in Greenville, SC, reported approximately 26,834 negative and positive test results to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). Those test results cover a time frame of December 22, 2020, through January 16, 2021. They are reflected in today’s cumulative numbers and are assigned to the day each result was reported by the lab to the health care provider. Approximately 23,329 of the results are negative and 3,505 are positive.