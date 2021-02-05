Unsettled weekend, off and on rain ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move through the area tonight and bring us a few showers to end our Friday. Most areas should start off dry Saturday morning, but more rain is on the way! Showers will increase from the Southwest on Saturday afternoon, so expect a soggy half of the day. Keep the rain gear close! We’ll also see rain into Sunday morning before we dry out a bit later on in the day. Monday should be mostly dry, but more rain is on the way for Tuesday! We’ll stay unsettled through the new work week with off and on rain chances continuing.