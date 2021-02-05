You may see plenty of people wearing red Friday. Take heart.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With heart disease as the number one killer of women, the American Heart Association is working to change that through raising awareness about reducing risk.
The organization named February as Heart Month and the first Friday of February is National Wear Red Day.
“One in three women die from heart disease, AHA Executive Director Katie Schumacker said. “We want the community to know that one is too many. So we are wearing red to support the American Heart Association’s ‘Go Red for Women’ movement that encourages all women to take charge of their own health.”
Trident Health is also advocating awareness about the risks of heart disease.
Dr. Darren Sidney is Trident’s Director of Electrophysiology. He says the most common risk factor for heart disease is genetics. After that, he says it can be smoking, sedentary lifestyle, and diet.
If you have heart disease or think you could be at risk of heart disease, he recommends making lifestyle changes like cutting out fried foods, saturated fats, and processed foods, and exercising more.
Sidney says he has seen a rise in younger people in their 40s and 50s getting heart disease. He attributes some of this to people spending more time on their phones and technology, and the easy accessibility of things like fast food and food delivery options like Uber Eats.
“This trend has happened even before COVID. I know more and more people are working from home because of COVID, but this is happening prior to COVID,” Sidney said. “With COVID, I think we have less people going to gyms because out of fear, maybe because gyms are closing, not everyone has access to a Peloton in their house, for example. So, I think those are all factors, but I think it’s mostly lifestyle modifications.”
He notes heart disease and other heart conditions are often a gradual buildup of poor lifestyle choices over time. In a year where more people have been working from home and not getting out as much, Sidney says you can still make up for this short period of time of exercising less or a poor diet.
However, he says it’s important to still attend regular doctor’s visits with your primary care physician in order to catch things early.
Harley Perry is a Registered Nurse at Trident who was diagnosed with Atrial Fibrillation last month. He says this is one of the most common heart conditions. It causes his heart rate to fluctuate from a wide range of highs and lows and causes him shortness of breath. It also puts him at higher risk of heart disease.
“If you think you have something going on, if you feel your abnormal heartbeat,” Perry said. “I mean you feel it, it’s pounding in your head, pounding in your neck, go get checked. It’s not something you want to fool around with.”
The 56-year-old says catching the condition early allowed him to start making some diet and lifestyle changes.
“Doctor visits, we can do virtual visits if necessary. And we have a lot of technology that helps us to do things remotely. We can check blood pressure remotely. We can even check EKGs remotely with different apps for the phone, the Apple Watch, the Kardia app, that sort of thing,” Sidney said. “So, we can do things as a physician remotely, I don’t think you should be ignoring your health care, just because of COVID, that’s a bad situation.
Sidney says folks with heart disease or heart conditions could experience serious effects of COVID-19, which is why he suggests these virtual visits as an option.
Meanwhile, people who wear red on Friday to support heart health awareness are encouraged to post a selfie on social media and be sure to tag @ AmericanHeartSC.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.