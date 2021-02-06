Deputies arrest man in connection with deadly Colleton County shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting Saturday.
Keith Simmons, 45, has been arrested and charged with murder after Friday’s shooting left one man dead.
At around 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to a house in the area of Sidneys Highway in reference to an unresponsive man. When they arrived, deputies found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Simmons is being held at the Colleton County Detention Center and is awaiting his bond hearing.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843.549.2211.
