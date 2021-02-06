Georgetown County officials host Polar Plunge, raise funds for Special Olympics

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials in Georgetown County spent Saturday morning braving some cool temperatures and ocean water for a good cause.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office hosted its first Polar Plunge event at Litchfield Beach. The event was part of a fundraiser for the department, which is raising money to benefit Special Olympics South Carolina.
The money will go toward helping families of those with intellectual disabilities experience and participate in the Special Olympics at no cost.
As of Saturday, the fundraiser has received more than $13,000 in donations, according to its website.
Georgetown County Emergency Management and Midway Fire Rescue both said they provided support at Saturday’s event.
